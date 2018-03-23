Russell Simmons is facing a $10 million lawsuit by an anonymous woman who accused the music mogul of sexually assaulting her in his hotel room.

The woman filed three complaints against 60-year-old Simmons on Friday, March 23, at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, including forcible rape, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The businessman made headlines in December when The New York Times and Los Angeles Times published reports, citing allegations of sexual assault by nine women. One month prior, a woman named Keri Claussen Khlaighi accused him of misconduct and screenwriter Jenny Lumet accused him of assault.

Simmons has denied all allegations made against him. “Mr. Simmons stands by all of his previous statements — nothing has changed,” his lawyer told Us Weekly in January, referencing Simmons’ initial statement made last November.

Channing Tatum, Laura Dern, Jane Fonda and More Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

“As a long-time social activist, I have applauded the strength of the brave men and women who have spoken out over the past month and made their voices heard regarding sexual assault and harassment,” the Def Jam Recordings cofounder said at the time. “I am a supporter of the #MeToo campaign and the victims who were previously terrified to stand up and speak out against sexual misconduct. I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being. I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1992 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual with Keri’s full participation.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!