Ruthie Ann Miles is set to return to work just weeks after losing her unborn baby.

The actress will appear in the West End production of The King and I, reprising her Tony-winning role of Lady Thiang, according to Playbill. The show officially opens on July 3, but performances begin June 21 in London. Miles will share her part with Naoko Mori.

The news comes after months of personal tragedy for the Broadway star. Her 4-year-old daughter Abigail — whom she shared with husband Jonathan Blumenstein — lost her life in a Brooklyn car crash in March when she was struck by a vehicle. A pregnant Miles, 35, was also injured and spent days in the ICU. She lost her unborn baby on May 11 at 39 weeks.

“At the time of the crash Ruthie was pregnant and was severely injured. This past Friday Ruthie and Jonathan lost their baby, Sophia Rosemary Wong Blumenstein,” the family’s lawyer, Ben Rabinowitz, said in a statement on May 16. “The pain suffered by Ruthie and Jonathan is nearly impossible to fathom. As you might imagine, they are overwhelmed by the sadness of the deaths of their children.”

“Ruthie and Jonathan are grateful for the support of their family and friends but wish and ask that their privacy by respected during their most trying time,” the statement concluded. “Ruthie and Jonathan continue to seek God’s presence, mercy and peace.”

Miles, Abigail, Lauren Lew, and her 1-year-old son, Joshua, were hit by a car when driver Dorothy Bruns ran a red light in Brooklyn, New York, on March 5. The two children were killed while their mothers sustained injuries. The Tony winner was seven months pregnant at the time of the accident.

Bruns was charged with involuntary manslaughter on May 3. Her lawyer pleaded not guilty on her behalf.

