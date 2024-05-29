Ryan Sutter is reflecting on life with wife Trista Sutter after her mysterious trip.

One week after Ryan, 49, shared an Instagram post reflecting on the concern he inadvertently sparked by cryptically posting about Trista, 51, missing Mother’s Day for unspecified reasons, he shared his and his wife’s life philosophy.

“We do our best – to do and to be good, to live and to treat others well. We make decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we’re on the right path — hoping the questions will be answered in time,” he began a lengthy Instagram caption on Wednesday, May 29. “We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean. We do our best to live towards a purpose — to build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good.”

Ryan, who married Trista in 2003 after meeting her on the inaugural season of The Bachelorette, added that the couple “seek balance” and do their “best to to remain easy in a difficult world, to be honest in deceitful times.”

Trista reposted Ryan’s statement — and the photo of the pair snuggling on a beach that went with it — on Wednesday.

“I couldn’t have said it any better so, with permission, I’m sharing his beautiful words ❤️❤️,” she wrote.

Ryan and Trista, who share son Maxwell, 16, and daughter Blakesley, 15, made headlines earlier this month when Ryan posted about Trista being away from their family.

“I know you wish you were here for Mother’s Day. We wish you were too. But sometimes being a mom means letting go of their hands, granting independence and stimulating their courageous spirit,” he captioned a May 12 Instagram family photo. “Sometimes you have to go away so they know you’ll come back, that your love is not limited by distance or difficulty or time. Sometimes you have to do what you sometimes have to do.”

On May 17, Ryan posted about wishing he could talk to his wife, even “just for a minute.” He followed up one day later, assuring his Instagram followers that he and Trista were both fine.

“We’re great. Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit. An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest,” he wrote. “With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us.”

Trista returned to Instagram on Saturday, May 25, to joke about the many theories for her absence.

“Geez people. Can’t a girl have a nervous breakdown/trial separation/midlife crisis/death/divorce in peace around here?! 😜🤣,” she wrote alongside a photo of her and her family on the beach, adding that “an opportunity for perspective and growth” was behind her time away. “My stoic husband who usually chooses privacy over posting decided to share his love for me in messages that would find me in my travels.”

Ryan, meanwhile, admitted on May 21 that the concern generated by his enigmatic posting was both strange and appreciated.

“It felt weird to wear the clothes of past fame once again, even if only briefly. It reminded me of how crazy life was and of how grateful I am for the life I have. But, to be honest, it also felt good to know people still cared, and worried and wondered,” he wrote alongside an Instagram photo of his dog. “It felt good to be noticed and inspired me to do better at paying attention to others — when they do good or when they need help. In the end, like most things, everything turned out OK. Though I think I’ll go back to posting about my dog again for a bit …”

While Trista has not revealed exactly what she was doing while away, her fellow Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti has a theory.

“She’s away for two weeks. Is she shooting a show? Is she on Special Forces? Because I told her she’d be perfect for Special Forces,” Iaconetti, 36, said during an episode of her and Ben Higgins’ “Almost Famous” podcast earlier this month.

The season 3 cast of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test has not yet been revealed.