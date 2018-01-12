Ryan Lochte Marries Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte is a married man! The 12-time Olympic medalist tied the knot with Kayla Rae Reid on Tuesday, January 9, Us Weekly confirms.

According to a marriage license obtained by Us, Lochte, 33, and the model, 26, were married at a courthouse in Gainesville, Florida. His father, Steven, was a witness to the ceremony.

The couple began dating in early 2016 after being introduced by mutual friends. “We physically ran into each other. We grabbed each other’s hands and were looking into each other’s eyes. We clicked,” Reid told the New York Post that August. “I had always heard he was a player and a partier. I always said I would never date an athlete. When I met him, he was the complete opposite of everything I thought he was.”

The athlete proposed to the former Playboy model in October 2016. They confirmed exclusively to Us the following June that they welcomed their first child together, a boy named Caiden Zane.

“As soon as I saw the head pop out, I immediately bawled my eyes out,” Lochte gushed to Us at the time. “We’re on cloud nine. It’s a dream come true.” Reid added, “I’m still in shock. I can’t believe we made a baby!”

The Dancing With the Stars season 23 contestant and the 5-foot-7 blonde chose to wait until after Caiden’s birth to walk down the aisle. “We wanna focus on the baby first, and then definitely get into the whole wedding and everything,” he told Us in January 2017. “I want to be part of, like, every decision.”

