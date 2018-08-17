Ryan Lochte is living his best life. The Olympic swimmer enjoyed an expensive night out in Las Vegas on Thursday, August 16.

The 34-year-old gold medalist was spotted with friends at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino indulging at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant Cantonese. The group noshed on decadent Crispy Duck Salad and Sanpei Chilean Seabass.

Lochte’s pals were on hand to help him celebrate his belated birthday, which passed on August 3. The Dancing With the Stars alum looked casual in ripped jeans, high top sneakers and a short-sleeved blue button-up shirt.

Following their intimate dinner, the athlete and his friends headed to the hotel’s nightclub to keep the fun going. The crew got first-class treatment in the VIP section seated at a table behind the DJ booth where famed artist Steve Aoki performed.

And there was no shortage of drinks to go around! The group popped Veuve Clicquot Champagne and sipped on Grey Goose vodka and Avion tequila. At one point during the night, servers could be seen surrounding his table with large signs that spelled out R-Y-A-N and a giant bottle of bubbly.

A source tells Us Weekly that Lochte closed out the night around 3:30 a.m — and at a hefty price. The New York native’s bill allegedly topped out at $11,500. The outing comes just seven months after Lochte tied the knot with with Kayla Rae Reid.

The two kept it low-key and wed at a courthouse in Gainesville, Florida, with Lochte’s father, Steven, acting as their witness.

