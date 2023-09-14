Ryan Phillippe is celebrating a sobriety milestone.

“Officially the longest I’ve gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system (among other things … ),” Phillippe, 49, captioned a Thursday, September 14, Instagram mirror selfie.

He continued: “Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance. Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good. 🙏.”

Phillippe also shared the photo via his Instagram Story, poking fun at himself for posing with a toothpick in his mouth. “My only remaining addictions are toothpicks & self-improvement,” he wrote alongside the snap.

Prior to opening up about his sobriety journey, the actor spoke candidly about his struggles with depression during a September 2017 interview with Women’s Health.

“I don’t think there’s any reason not to talk about it. We can help each other cope and give tools that we learn along the way,” he said at the time, noting that depression can “manifest in a thousand different ways.”

Phillippe also shared some of the techniques that he uses to improve his physical and mental health.

“I talk to myself quite often,” he told the outlet. “I’m constantly talking things through in my head. I took a trip to Thailand, and I had such an amazing experience. Since then, I’ve been reading a ton of Eastern philosophy about giving up some of the superficial things we’re attached to, which I’m trying to do. I also have issues with patience and depression, and I’m thinking about how to focus and steady myself and be kinder and better. Meditation and exercise work for me.”

In addition to prioritizing his wellbeing, the Delaware native is a dedicated father to daughter Ava, 24, and son Deacon, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, and daughter Kai, 12, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Alexis Knapp.

Phillippe proved that he and Witherspoon, 47, who were married from 1999 to 2007, are crushing coparenting by sharing photos of them both attending Deacon’s album release party in April.

“Awesome night w family & friends celebrating the release of, ‘A New Earth’ by @deaconphillippe !!” he captioned the Instagram snap.

The exes’ reunion came one month after Witherspoon and ex-husband Jim Toth announced their separation after 11 years of marriage.

“We have some personal news to share … It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple, who share son Tennessee, 10, said in a joint Instagram statement in March. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”