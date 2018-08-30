Just as the world expected: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds really are Hollywood’s It Couple. “They have such a solid relationship,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly about the pair, who wed in 2012. “They truly couldn’t be happier and more in love.”

As the internet knows, they make for a legendary comedic duo while trolling each other across social media. And even behind closed doors, “we poke fun at each other,” Lively, 31, revealed at a recent press day for her upcoming film A Simple Favor. “All day long we joke around with each other because that’s my best friend.”

They’re also a great team as mom and Dad to daughters James, 3, and Inez, 23 months. “Their kids are the most important thing in their lives,” the insider says. “They do everything they can to make sure they have a normal upbringing.” And that means spending quality time at home in New York’s sleepy Westchester County: “When they’re not working, they really spend as much time as they can home and away from all the craziness,” adds the source.

And while the pair shun the spotlight, they put their all into acting. Lively, who starred with her future husband, 41, in 2011’s Green Lantern, said she wants to light up screens with him again: “There’s nobody I would love to work with more,” she said during the press event.

