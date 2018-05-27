Spilling the beans. Ryan Reynolds is not dealing well with being left in the dark about the plot of Blake Lively’s upcoming film A Simple Favor.

Lively, 30, shared a trailer on Twitter on Saturday, May 26, for the film that centers around the disappearance of the main character, Emily (played by Lively). The video asks “What happened to Emily?” and Reynolds demanded to know the answer and shared a major secret about himself in the process.

The Deadpool star, 41, retweeted the promo, writing: “You can tell me. We’re married. You once drove me to the hospital when you were giving birth. So… what the f–k happened to Emily?”

The Gossip Girl alum quipped back, tweeting: “Oh darling, of all the secrets I’m keeping from you, this should be the LEAST of your concerns… trust me.”

Lively unfollowed her husband on Instagram earlier this month after she wiped her account clean to do a promotional campaign for the film. Reynolds jokingly reacted to the social media dumping during an interview. “Definitely stings. It’s a terrible way to find out that I’ve been kicked out of the house, to be honest,” he said. “Absolutely terrible. I don’t know where rage like that comes from.”

The Golden Globe nominee recently opened up about how the pair — who share daughter James, 3, and Inez, 1 — chose their firstborn’s name. He told Mr Porter the child was named after his father and credited his wife for helping him mend his relationship with his dad before he died in 2015, saying that Lively “has a gift for foresight.”

“My dad was a tough guy,” the Green Lantern actor shared. “He was good in many ways as well, but he was tough on us. This is not meant to be some sob story — everyone carries their own bag of rocks around and I am no different in that regard — but growing up in my house, it was never relaxing or easy and I know that, throughout my life, I’ve dealt with anxiety in different ways.”

“It felt right,” The Proposal star said about the name. “All family relationships come with some complications. For better or worse, all roads lead to here. At the end of the day, it’s easier to focus on the good stuff than the bad. My father died soon after my daughter was born, but he got to see her, which makes me happy.”

