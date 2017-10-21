A beautiful bromance! Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal got together in New York City on Friday, October 20, to grab a cup of Joe and stroll the city, can you say friendship goals?

The Life costars aren’t ones to hide their friendship, and while Reynolds, 40, was in NYC all week while his wife, Blake Lively, made press rounds for her new movie, All I See Is You, it only made sense for them to step out together. The casual gents both donned sunglasses and cradled coffees as they were spotted walking down a city street.

Gyllenhaal, 36, who resides in NYC, recently told Elle about his life in the big apple: “I have a really wonderful group of friends, and I have a life I love in New York City. When you have a foundation that’s strong, you can move from it and go explore.”

Their bro-bond heated up back in March 2017 when the Hollywood hunks were doing press together for Life. During an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the host pressured Gyllenhaal to FaceTime Reynolds because he didn’t fully believe the two were friends. And after at first not answering, the Deadpool star pulled through and called him back – except it was during a filming break.

“Seth’s not here because he didn’t believe we were friends,” Gyllenhaal joked to his pal. Reynolds, grinning ear to ear, responded: “Here’s what I’m doing — pushing baby strollers,” he said, as he walked outside with his and Lively‘s daughter, Ines.

“He’s just a great dude,” Gyllenhaal said of his costar.

