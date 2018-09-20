Ryan Seacrest may be known as one of the best-dressed men in Hollywood — but even he makes mistakes!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host, 43, was honored at Us Weekly’s Most Stylish New Yorkers party on September 12, where he revealed how taking fashion advice from his peers once worked against him.

“It was the second season of American Idol, and the collective group that was producing the show and styling for the show suggested that I wear a sheer shirt to host the prime time show. It’s not a good idea,” he told Us at the event, held at Magic Happy Hour in New York City. “I should never do it. I don’t know if anybody should do it, but certainly not me.”

The radio personality also shared his main requirement when it comes to his wardrobe — and his fashion pet peeve. “I like it when things fit nicely. Like, if the sleeves are too long hanging outside this sleeve, it drives me crazy. Or if my pants are dragging on the floor, especially in the rain and getting dirty,” he told Us. “I like it to fit nicely.”

Seacrest also confessed whose closets he would raid, if given the chance: “Ryan Reynolds. Daniel Craig. John Legend … They are always looking incredible.”

Being honored by Us Weekly as one of the most fashionable celebrities in New York holds some weight with Seacrest. “Every day when I put my clothes together, I’m hoping they’ll get some sort of response: ‘Oh, that works,’” the founder of menswear brand Ryan Seacrest Distinction told Us. “And so I guess tonight’s validation is that [it] works!”

Seacrest will host the annual ABC live special Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on December 31 and will be seen on E! Live From the Red Carpet for the Golden Globe Awards in January.

