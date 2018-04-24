Ryan Seacrest is going to need some notes on the growing Kardashian-Jenner clan before producing the next season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The 43-year-old American Idol host may be a close friend of the reality TV family, but he recently told Us Weekly that he “can’t keep up” with them lately.

“I remember the first meeting I had with Kris,” he told Us Weekly at the Idol top 14 taping in Los Angeles. “We thought we had a very dynamic first franchise and to think of all of the things that that family has covered, I almost need a newsletter every day to keep up with what is happening.”

Indeed, plenty has occurred since their meeting 11 years ago, including marriages, breakups and nine babies — three of which were born this year.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who tied the knot in May 2014, are now parents of three children — North, 4, Saint, 2, and 3-month-old baby girl, Chicago, who they welcomed in January via surrogate.

Meanwhile, sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both welcomed baby girls two months apart from each other. Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together in February, and Khloé welcomed her little bundle of joy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson earlier this month.

Adding to the girl bunch, Rob Kardashian and ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna welcomed their baby girl, Dream, in November 2016 and Kourtney Kardashian is a proud mom of three with ex Scott Disick — Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3.

As for how the network will handle featuring the new babies, and whether or not they’ll be next in line for shows of their own, Seacrest dished: “We don’t think of new additions to the world in terms of the spinoffs but we react to the new additions of the world in terms of how it’s all going to be incorporated into the show.”

Seacrest was also the executive producer on all five of the franchise’s spinoffs: Life of Kylie, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Khloe and Lamar, Kourtney and Kim Take New York and I Am Cait.

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

