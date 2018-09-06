The Greatest Showman star Sam Humphrey is undergoing high-risk surgery, his family tells Us Weekly.

“Sam has been suffering from complications due to Crohn’s disease, which is exasperated by Sam’s skeletal dysplasia and size. He is currently under the care of some of the best doctors in the world at Cedars Sinai and is undergoing high-risk corrective surgery,” the actor’s relatives tell Us in an exclusive statement. “His family and friends are with him and they ask for privacy while Sam is treated and recovers. They welcome everyone’s prayers and support at this time.”

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract, according to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation. Symptoms include persistent diarrhea, abdominal cramps and pains and the urgent need to move bowels.

Humphrey, 24, is known for his role as Tom Thumb in 2017’s The Greatest Showman, in which he costarred alongside Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

The actor wished Zendaya a happy birthday just days before he underwent surgery. “To a really amazing beautiful gal, shes super talented and a huge super star; what an incredible experience and honour to work alongside such a talented talented young artist!!” he wrote on Instagram Sunday, September 2. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZENDAYA.”

He also prepared for his procedure by spending time at a spa on August 20. “Had the most amazing relaxing day at the spa Friday,” he captioned an Instagram pic at the time. “A Day of pampering – a Jacuzzi, Steam room, Sauna and an incredible 50 Minute ‘Deep Tissue/Firm Swedish’ massage. Absolutely spectacular and the atmosphere is so calming.”

