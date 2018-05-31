Less than 24 hours after Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—t,” during the Wednesday, May 29, episode of her TBS show, the Full Frontal host is saying she’s sorry.

The 48-year-old comedian issued an apology after she came under fire following her words toward Trump, 36.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night,” Bee said in a statement on Thursday, May 30. “It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it.”

The vulgar slur came toward the end of Bee’s late night show while she was discussing President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

Bee noted that “tearing children away from their parents is so evil,” before she called out Trump for posting a picture with her child amid the reports that the Office of Refugee Resettlement has “lost track” of 1500 children due to her father’s policies.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child,” Bee said during her rant. “But let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—t! He listens to you! Put on something tight and low-cut and tell your father to f—ing stop it.”

Following Bee’s comments, White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders weighed in. “The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling,” Sanders said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network.”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham also added: “The double standard is truly astounding. Time and again the Trump family and members of this Administration are subjected to false reporting, hateful rhetoric and outrageous lies all in the name of freedom of speech or comedy, yet the main stream media stays silent.”

As previously reported, Trump received backlash after posting a picture holding her 2-year-old son Theodore on Sunday, May 27. She captioned the pic: “My ♥️! #SundayMorning.”

Halsey was one of many celebrities to express their feelings of disgust toward the fashion designer’s poor timing.

“I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. F—k your #SundayMorning,” the singer tweeted.

Patton Oswalt also chimed in to take aim at Trump. “Isn’t it the just the best to snuggle your little one — knowing exactly where they are, safe in your arms?” he wrote. “It’s the best. The BEST. Right, Ivanka? Right?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!