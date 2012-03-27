Samantha Ronson Splits With Erin Foster After 9 Months

Samantha Ronson is back on the singles scene.

The British DJ, 34, has split with actress Erin Foster, 29, a source recently confirmed to Us Weekly.

"Sam is traveling and leads a different lifestyle; they have different priorities," the source explained. "It was amicable."

The breakup happened in early March, the source adds. "Erin wants to get married and settle down and Sam doesn't."

Prior to her nine-month relationship with Foster, Ronson's most high-profile flame was Lindsay Lohan, 25; their on-off courtship lasted for 16 months.

"To be honest, being with her was more of a headache than anything else. Everything I was doing I was already doing [before Lindsay]," Ronson told The Times in 2010. "It just meant there were paparazzi pictures documenting it. It sucked, because I'm a pretty private person and I'd managed to stay under the radar for so long."

Foster, whose TV and film roles include The O.C. and Cellular, is the daughter of music executive David Foster, 62, and model Rebecca Dyer.

