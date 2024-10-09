They spent most of the summer indulging in PDAs — but now Sami Sheen has confirmed that she has split from her boyfriend, TikTok star Aiden David.

During a follower Q&A on her Instagram Stories, Sheen, 20 — the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards — was asked if she was single now. Her response? An enthusiastic “Yes!!!”.

Since 2022, Sheen has made her living via risqué subscription site OnlyFans and, when she and David, 23, went public with their relationship in March of this year, it was only a matter of weeks before they were announcing their “b/g collab” — where couples post steamy content together — on the platform, although Sheen has always emphasized that she does not share content of her having sex.

Following the couple’s hard launch, the relationship seemed to be going well. At Coachella festival in April, they shared photos of them kissing and, over the summer, they spent lots of time together in Los Angeles, as well as traveling in Europe with Richards. Only 12 weeks ago, Sheen commented on David’s Instagram that he was “so handsome” and “looking like a Dior model”. However, more recently fans have noticed that the previously very public couple were conspicuously absent from each other’s socials. Plus, Sheen appears to have been spending a lot of time with her friends — often a telltale sign of a change in relationship status.

In Sheen’s Q&A, she also stated that her mental health “is all over the place” and said she thinks she may suffer from PMDD — premenstrual dysphoric disorder, a debilitating condition which causes severe emotional stress in the week before a menstrual period. “I always make sure to stay active and get sunlight every day and it helps so much,” she wrote. “Horseback riding literally saves me. & journaling and therapy too!!!”

Sheen also admitted that growing up as the daughter of two high-profile — and, in her dad’s case, controversial — Hollywood stars has had its drawbacks. “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities I got to have as a kid but I wish I didn’t grow up so fast,” she said.

Sheen also used the Q&A to once again show off how happy she is with her recent rhinoplasty surgery — nose job — as well as the breast augmentation she underwent in 2023.

Soon, Sheen could be a big reality TV name as well as a social media star — along with her mom Richards, 53, stepdad Aaron Phypers, sister Lola, 19, and other members of the blended family, she’s been shooting a new “comedic docuseries” for E! with the working title Denise Richards and the Wild Things — more than 15 years on from the family’s previous show, Denise Richards: It’s Complicated. “My family are thrilled to return home to E!” says Richards. “Sami and Lola were just 3 and 4 years old when we first shared our story and now we’ve come full circle. This is the perfect partnership for our family’s series as our lives are full of fun, love and unpredictability, and we can’t wait for the audience to share this adventure with us.”

The show is set to debut next year and we have a feeling Sami could well be at the center of a lot of those adventures.