Sandra Bullock has found her happily ever after in Bryan Randall.

“Bryan is such a sweet soul, and things couldn’t be more different from the toxic relationships she’s been in before,” a friend of the actress exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, adding that after four years of dating the 53-year-old model turned photographer “knows Bryan is The One.”

The secret to their strong romance, friends say, is their down-to-earth lifestyle and focusing on their family. “Their lives are very simple,” an insider tells Us, noting that the couple are hands-on parents whose days revolve mostly around raising Louis, 9, and Laila, 7. “They take turns carpooling the kids to school, activities and parties, but sometimes they’ll both go in the car just so they can have more time together and get a morning coffee.”

As for an engagement? “She says they’ll ‘just know’ when it’s time,” says a source. For now, the Oceans 8 star, 54, is taking her time, especially after the heartbreak she experienced with ex-husband Jesse James, who infamously cheated on her with multiple women in 2010.

The source adds: “She loves Bryan and their life together, and she has a tight-knit circle around her who are extremely protective of her, and have all embraced him. But she’s perfectly content with the relationship as it is.”

