



Lonely hearts club? Sandra Lee isn’t ready to move on from her partner Andrew Cuomo, two months after their split.

Lee, 53, told Us Weekly exclusively that she was feeling “good” post-breakup before admitting that she is “sad” at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City on Tuesday, December 3.

After 14 years together, the chef and Cuomo, 61, announced their split on September 25, in a joint statement. “Over the recent past, we have realized that our lives have gone in different directions and our romantic relationship has turned into a deep friendship,” the pair said at the time.

The cookbook author has since been splitting her time between New York, where she lived with the New York governor, and Los Angeles, where she is from.

“I’m back and forth,” she told Us on Tuesday, noting her uncle’s health has been “extremely compromised” over the past three years and she’s committed to helping him check things off his bucket list.

She explained her task saying, “This Saturday he will renew his vows, which is his last bucket list on his 60th anniversary with his wife, my aunt, and I’m recreating their entire wedding from 1959, down to [finding] the cake topper in an antique store in Arkansas.”

Giving her all to her loved ones might make her a catch to eligible bachelors, but according to Lee, she’s not focused on that yet. “I’m not! I’m not even open. I’m not even thinking about it,” the TV personality said. “All I want is my best gay boyfriends!”

The TV chef has been a UNICEF supporter for 20 years and has always been ready to help others, even when she was battling cancer. “UNICEF was my first trip after I had my breast cancer treatment,” she told Us, reflecting on why the event was so near and dear to her heart. “I got the clean (bill of health) and three weeks later I was in Haiti. I almost came home with a little baby. I’ve got to tell you.”

Lee was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer in May 2015 and underwent a double mastectomy before being dubbed cancer-free almost four months later. “I was terrified, [but] I was going to walk into the operating room with my head held high,” she told Us in October 2018 about her fight with cancer. “I was not going to be wheeled in on a gurney. I was not going to let myself feel like the victim. We are in control.”

The lifestyle guru and Cuomo were together from 2005 to 2019, but the pair never wed. The governor shares three daughters, Cara, Mariah and Michaela with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy. Lee was previously married to Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005.

Reporting by Nicki Gostin