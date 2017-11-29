The star-studded UNICEF Snowflake Ball took place on Tuesday, November 28, and featured Harry Connick Jr. hosting, Diana Ross performing and Jake Gyllenhaal and Anna Wintour in attendance.

Stylish caught up with UNICEF National Board Member Sandra Lee to find out the details of her couture Hadas Cohen dress for the annual charity event. “I love everything about this one-of-a-kind-dress,” she told Us exclusively. “The dress is three different couture layers of tulle, sequins and lace … I’ve never seen anything so exquisitely made.”

She paired her unique gown with matching white stiletto sandals featuring fur trim by Jessica Bedad and Graff drop diamonds with a custom Margaret Rowe clutch bag. “I wanted something that said pure holiday season and represented the UNICEF snowflake to perfection and my stylist Briannah put it together perfectly,” the Food Network personality told Us.

Lee took three hours to get red-carpet ready for the event, which was held at Cipriani Wall Street. Despite all the celebs in attendance, she told Us she was most excited to hang with her date, New York governor Andrew Cuomo, and support relief efforts in Puerto Rico. ”I’ve been part of the UNICEF family for 17 years and have been so proud to see all the work that has gone into their Puerto Rico mission,” she said.

Lee was certainly on trend wearing winter white. Melania Trump recently wore an all-white Dior dress to debut the White House Christmas decorations, while Meghan Markle donned a white Line the Label coat during her engagement press conference with Prince Harry.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!