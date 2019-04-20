Talk about power couples! While many celebrities have been known to marry within their industries, some have gone on to wed world leaders.

Duchess Meghan announced her retirement from acting in November 2017, just days before announcing her engagement to Prince Harry. The couple exchanged vows in May 2018, making Meghan officially the Duchess of Sussex, and the couple will be welcoming their first child together in April or May of 2019.

The former actress fits in well with the British royal family and has “quickly demonstrated that she is intelligent, polite and keen to learn,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in November 2018.

But Meghan isn’t the only American to step into a royal role. Grace Kelly also bid farewell to her acting career in 1956 to wed Prince Rainer III of Monaco, and Olivia Wilde was married to Italian Prince Tao Ruspoli from 2003 to 2011.

Supermodels have also joined famous political families. Karlie Kloss became distant relatives with the Trumps in October 2018 after she married Joshua Kushner, whose brother, Jared, is married to Ivanka Trump. On the European front, model and singer Carla Bruni served as the First Lady of France after marrying then-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

Many stars were also close to joining the Kennedy clan. Taylor Swift dated Connor Kennedy, son of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Mary Richardson, from July 2012 to October 2012. Miley Cyrus romanced a family member too when she dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, from March 2015 to April 2015. (Maria’s mother is Eunice Kennedy Shriver, John F. Kennedy’s sister.)

However, Chris Pratt will officially become in-laws with the Schwarzeneggers when he marries Maria and Arnold’s oldest daughter, Katherine.

Scroll down to find out other celebrities who have married into political families!