Saoirse Ronan Secretly Married Jack Lowden in Scotland After 6 Years Together

By
Saorise Ronan married
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan is now a married woman!

The four-time Oscar nominee, 30, tied the knot with her Mary Queen of Scots costar Jack Lowden earlier this year, according to the register of Scottish civil marriages records.

The Sunday Independent reported that the ceremony was intimate and included only a handful of their closest friends at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office in Lowden’s native Scotland.

News of Lowden, 34, and Ronan romance broke in December 2018, when the pair appeared together in the movie Mary Queen of Scots where they played husband and wife. News that they were dating broke that same month.

Saorise Ronan married
Duncan McGlynn/Getty Images for Universal

Neither addressed the rumors that they were a couple at the time, but Lowden was spotted showing Ronan some support after finishing up a stage production of The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021. Additionally, they were spotted attending the Australian Open together in 2022, and began to show up on each other’s social media in 2023.

This is a developing story …

