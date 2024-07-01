Actors Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden generally keep their relationship on the private side, but have started to offer fans a look at their love via social media.

News of Ronan and Lowden’s romance broke in December 2018 when Page Six was the first to report they had become more than friends. A year later, Ronan replied “just no” when asked to address the speculation surrounding her romance with Lowden.

“Am I allowed to ask if you’re going out with the person that everyone thinks you’re going out with?” a reporter for The Telegraph asked in December 2019. Ronan said, “No,” putting an end to the discussion.

Lowden had already played coy in a separate interview that same year.

Related: Actor-Director Duos Who’ve Worked Together Over and Over Again Some creative collaborations are too strong to let them be a one time thing. Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino are among the celebrated directors known to hire the same actors over and over again for their films. During a joint Time interview with Tom Hanks in 2015, Spielberg noted that he and the […]

“Oh I’m not going to talk about that. I don’t like talking about that side of life,” he told ES Magazine in February 2019. “Most of the actors I know live pretty normal lives, it’s just every now and again they have to do something ridiculous or extraordinary. My life hasn’t changed. People seem more interested — I guess that’s changed, for sure.”

Ronan made various appearances on Lowden’s Instagram in 2022, but all of those images have since been deleted. She showed up in a social media snap once again in May 2023, but this time it appeared to just be the back of Ronan’s head. Since then, Lowden has started sharing images of her face.

Keep scrolling for Ronan and Lowden’s low-key relationship timeline:

December 2018

The pair appeared together in the movie Mary Queen of Scots where they played husband and wife. News that they were dating broke that same month.

February 2019

Lowden did not address rumors that he was dating Ronan during his ES Magazine interview, opting to keep his love life off the table.

September 2020

The Daily Mail shared photos of Lowden and Ronan hanging out together near her London home.

October 2021

Lowden was spotted showing Ronan some support after finishing up a stage production of The Tragedy of Macbeth.

January 2022

The couple was photographed attending the Australian Open together.

Related: Celebrities Who Are Too Cool For Social Media Although several stars love sharing their lives on social media, some celebrities have chosen to avoid the apps for their own personal reasons. Keira Knightley doesn’t have any social media accounts anymore, because she wants to keep her private life to herself. “I had an account for about five seconds. I watched it accumulate, like, […]

June 2023

Lowden shared various photos from a trip to Japan. The rare image in his multiple Instagram photo dumps included a glimpse of Ronan.

December 2023

“NYE. Lang May yer Lum Reek. Be good, be bad, but fannies we are all,” Lowden captioned a mirror selfie with Ronan to celebrate the new year.

June 2024

Lowden shared tons of videos of himself and Ronan attending the Glastonbury music festival in England via Instagram Stories. One photo, of himself with his arms wrapped around Ronan, even made it to his grid.