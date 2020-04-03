On the mend! Sara Bareilles revealed that she had the coronavirus but is “fully recovered.”

The Broadway star, 40, opened up to her followers via her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 2, while walking around New York City, and admitted that she had tested positive for COVID-19 but is now totally healthy.

“Hi friends,” Bareilles began a series of videos while wandering the city on Thursday, during a social distance walk.

“Just wanted to check in. I’m really quiet right now and will probably continue to be quiet,” she continued. “Just sort of taking all of this in and having a lot of feelings as I do.”

The California native explained that she “had it, just so you know,” referring to the virus as she remained bundled up after leaving her therapist’s office.

“I’m fully recovered, just so you know,” the musician explained. “I am just thinking about all of the people who are walking through this really tricky time and sending a lot of love.”

The Waitress star admitted that she’s now “really grateful for every easy breath and every day that [she gets] to be walking around” after her battle with the illness.

“Lots of love you guys. Take care of yourselves,” she concluded.

The “Love Song” singer didn’t reveal when she tested positive for coronavirus or how long she’s been safely out of danger from the illness.

A few days prior to her honest discussion about her health journey, the singer shared a photo of herself outside taking in the beauty of the cherry blossoms around her neighborhood.

“Keep looking for what is beautiful in these dark corners…” she wrote alongside the image via Instagram on March 31.

Last month, Bareilles announced that she had to end her London run of Waitress after the virus began affecting travel and people’s safety and go back to New York.

“Given the recent international travel restrictions, we’ve made the very difficult decision, before any further measures are implemented, to return home,” she wrote in a statement via Instagram on March 13. “It was an agonizing choice as we have so loved our time here at the Adelphi diner. The warmth and generosity of the West End audiences has been unparalleled.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.