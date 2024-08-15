Sara Foster and Tommy Haas have reportedly split after 14 years together.

People was first to break the news of their breakup on Wednesday, August 14, with a source telling the publication that the estranged pair were focused on coparenting their two daughters Valentina, 13, and Josephine, 8.

Neither Foster, 43, nor Haas, 46, have spoken publicly about the split. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

One of David Foster’s six children, Foster starred in the short-lived VH1 reality series Barely Famous alongside sister Erin Foster. The sibling duo also founded the Favorite Daughter clothing line in 2020.

Sara has been in a relationship with tennis player Haas since 2010. The last appearance Haas made on Sara’s Instagram was in February, when she shared a throwback photo.

“Back in the stone ages of 2013 WAGS went to the quarter finals of the US OPEN with wet hair, no makeup, no phone, a toddler, and jeans that show your butt crack,” the caption read.

While discussing their long-term romance during a 2023 interview, Sara referred to her and Haas as “basically married” despite never walking down the aisle.

“We’ve been together since I’ve been 25 years old,” she said on the “We Met at Acme” podcast at the time. “We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together.”

Sara seemed to blame her father for her lack of marriage. (David, 74, has been married five times.)

“Looking back, I guess, I didn’t grow up with the most — I didn’t grow up respecting marriage, because I grew up thinking it doesn’t mean anything,” she explained. “You just walk away, you cheat, you go to this person, you go to that person. We just didn’t grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever, and we just didn’t.”

They got engaged “early on” in their relationship, but exchanging vows was put “on the back burner” as their love continued to grow.

“We’re very much committed. Then we had our daughter, and it just sort of was this thing of like, should we, shouldn’t we?” Sara continued. “Now it’s come this far that we don’t even talk about it really anymore.”