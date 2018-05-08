She won’t stand for it. Sarah Drew has a message for fans ganging up on her Grey’s Anatomy costar Kelly McCreary.

“I need to say something to some of you. I say ‘some’ because I know that many of you are not participating in this,” Drew, 37, tweeted on Tuesday, May 8. “Look, I know these characters mean so much to you — believe me, they mean a lot to me too — but I do not feel defended when you attack my friends.”

McCreary portrays Dr. Maggie Pierce on the medical drama, a heart surgeon who is dating April Kepner (Drew)’s ex-husband, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams). Many Jackson and April supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their disapproval of him moving on with McCreary’s character.

“My beautiful, loving, loyal sister, Kelly, is a brilliant, fiercely talented team player who ALWAYS shows up and dedicated herself to the stories she is asked to tell,” Drew added. “Please stop attacking her for doing her job. When you hurt her, you hurt me. When you show kindness to her, you show kindness to me, Please be kind.”

Deadline revealed in March that Drew and Jessica Capshaw (Arizona Robbins) will be leaving the award-winning sitcom at the end of season 14. Their loyal followings have since taken to social media to show support and express their anger over the news.

Ellen Pompeo opened up about Drew and Capshaw’s departure while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly earlier this month. “When these things happen, there’s a lot of tumult. You know, inside, there’s chaos and feelings and sadness and anger,” she explained. “You know it’s a lot to deal with and the fans don’t help. They make it all harder.”

She jokingly added, “Thanks guys for adding so much more stress onto our already stressful jobs.”

Pompeo also previously slammed reports that her salary increase cost Capshaw and Drew their roles on the show. “It’s absolutely not true,” she told Ellen Degeneres in March. “I mean, I’m not involved in these kind of decisions. However, there’s a few problems that you encounter doing a show for 14 seasons. One of them is that the writers have a really hard time creatively thinking up new stories for all these characters. I think we have 16 regular cast members and I think it’s always sad when we lose people for whatever reason. Whether they want to go or don’t want to go, it doesn’t make it any easier.”

