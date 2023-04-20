Defending her ex. Sarah Ferguson defended her former husband, Prince Andrew, after he was stripped of his royal titles following his involvement in a sexual assault lawsuit brought by one of the late Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers.

“He’s such a good man,” the Duchess of York, 63, said of her ex during a Thursday, April 20, interview on Good Morning Britain. “He’s a kind, good man.”

The Finding Sarah author also hinted at the controversy that has surrounded the Duke of York, also 63, for the past several years. “I think the spotlight needs to come off him and let him get with his life to rebuild,” Ferguson said before adding, “He’s a very good grandfather.”

The duchess and Andrew — who tied the knot in 1986 and divorced 10 years later — share daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. Beatrice, 34, shares daughter Sienna, 19 months, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, while Eugenie, 33, shares son August, 2, with husband Jack Brooksbank. In January, Eugenie announced that she and the businessman, 36, are expecting their second child.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Despite their split, Ferguson and Andrew still live together in Windsor. After Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, they took in two of the late monarch’s beloved corgis.

Andrew stepped back from public royal duties in late 2019 after Virginia Giuffre came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, which prompted questions about the prince’s ties to Epstein. The financier was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking minors in July 2019 and died by suicide in his jail cell one month later.

“I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever,” Andrew said of Giuffre in November 2019. “It just never happened.”

In August 2021, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew, accusing him of raping and sexually abusing her when she was 17. The prince later formally denied the allegations and demanded a jury trial.

Weeks before Andrew was set to be deposed, he and Giuffre settled out of court for an undisclosed sum. A letter was also submitted to the United States District Court in New York City, explaining that the parties would file a stipulation dismissing the case within 30 days.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms. Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights,” read the February 2022 document. “Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

One month earlier, Andrew was stripped of all his military titles and patronages. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” Buckingham Palace announced in a January 2022 statement. “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Andrew is the second youngest child of Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip, whose other children are King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. The Britannia Royal Naval College graduate is eighth in line to the throne of England following his mother’s September 2022 death.

Two months after Elizabeth’s passing, Charles, 74, requested that Anne, 72, and Edward, 59, be added to the list of counselors of state who can stand in for him at official functions since Andrew and Prince Harry were no longer working royals.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.