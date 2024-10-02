Sarah Ferguson is over the moon to become a grandmother all over again.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that Ferguson’s daughter, Princess Beatrice, is expecting her second child, Ferguson, 64, shared her delight via Instagram.

Posting a series of sweet photos that captured herself with Beatrice, 36, and Beatrice’s daughter Sienna, 3, Ferguson captioned the carousel, “A very proud GiGi/Mum today. Such an incredible blessing and an embrace to my heart. Wolfie, August, Ernie and Sienna will be over the moon to have the fifth member of the five aside! 💜”

The Duchess of York’s Instagram post also included a heartfelt passage that expanded on her elation.

“Darling Beatrice. Words can’t quite express the joy and excitement I feel as you and Edo prepare to welcome another precious addition to your beautiful family,” the passage, which was written in pink text against what appeared to be a dulled photo of Beatrice with a young Sienna, read. “Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.”

The passage continued, “Watching you grow as a mother has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and now to see your family blossom further is an absolute blessing. Our family is growing, and so too is the love that surrounds us. I cannot wait to meet this little one and to share in all the wonderful memories we will make together. All my love.”

The final photo in the Instagram carousel showed Ferguson cuddling up to both Beatrice and Ferguson’s other daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi inside Windsor’s Royal Chapel of All Saints in July 2020. Edoardo, 40, also shares a son, Wolfie, 8, with ex-fiancée Dara Huang. Beatrice and Edoardo confirmed via the palace’s statement that they are set to welcome their second child in “early spring” 2025.

Ferguson, who shares her two daughters with ex-husband Prince Andrew, continues to reside at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which houses the chapel in which Beatrice was married.

She is also a grandmother to Eugenie’s two children, August, 3, and Ernest, 1, whom Eugenie, 34, shares with husband, Jack Brooksbank. (Eugenie and Jack were married in 2018.)

Ferguson, who remains clear of cancer after being diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2023 and then skin cancer several months after undergoing a mastectomy, credits her children for helping her through such a difficult period.

She told Platinum Magazine in the outlet’s July cover story that “my girls in particular have been rock solid in their support,” adding that she and her daughters call themselves “the tripod.”

“We are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months,” Ferguson told the outlet at the time. “The whole York family has rallied round, and I couldn’t have got through it without them.”