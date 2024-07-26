Sarah Ferguson is grateful for her loved ones while battling cancer.

“The whole York family has rallied round, and I couldn’t have got through it without them,” Ferguson, 64, told Platinum Magazine in its July cover story. “My girls in particular have been rock solid in their support.”

She continued, “We always call ourselves ‘the tripod’ as we are there to prop each other up through thick and thin, and they have certainly demonstrated that in recent months.”

Ferguson shares daughters Princess Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, with ex-husband Prince Andrew, with whom she still lives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2023 that the Duchess of York had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. Ferguson underwent a mastectomy, later revealing via Instagram in December 2023 that she “beat” the illness. By January 2024, Ferguson disclosed that she received a skin cancer diagnosis.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a rep for Ferguson told Us in a statement at the time. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

In May, Beatrice confirmed during an appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning that Ferguson — who opted against traditional treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation — was “all in the clear.”

With skin cancer in the rearview, Ferguson is focused on her family.

“I have the best time with my girls … seriously, the best time,” she gushed to Platinum. “I really love giving. It’s not an addiction. It’s a blessing. It’s a real blessing. It feeds me. Kindness is my superpower.”

Ferguson is also basking in moments with her daughters’ little ones as their “Super Gran.” The author has four grandchildren thanks to Beatrice and Eugenie. Beatrice shares daughter Sienna, 2, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is also father to son Wolfie, 8, from a previous relationship. Eugenie, for her part, and husband Jack Brooksbank share sons August, 3, and Ernest, 13 months.

Ferguson and Andrew’s Royal Lodge is also bustling with animals, with the exes taking care of a menagerie of pets.

“I have seven dogs and two of them are corgis [and] five of them are Norfolk terriers. They’re all doing very well,” Ferguson exclusively told Us in May, referring to the corgis that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II and her own pups. “They’re all very lovely and very, very loved [and] they do all get on with each other.”