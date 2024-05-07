Princess Beatrice offered an update on her mom Sarah Ferguson’s health during a recent TV interview.

Beatrice, 35, appeared on the Monday, May 6, episode of the U.K.’s This Morning to promote the charity Outward Bound and touched on the Duchess of York’s recovery from cancer.

“She’s such a phenomenal icon. As a mum she’s been amazing, she’s been through so much and her sense of purpose and resilience really keeps me going,” Beatrice said, noting that Ferguson is now “all in the clear.”

She added, “At 64 she’s thriving; she’s been through so much, but I think really now she’s coming into her own.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer several months after undergoing a mastectomy. (Ferguson was previously diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023, revealing later that year that she “beat” it.)

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a rep for Ferguson told Us in a statement. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

Last month, Ferguson shared a poignant reminder about health, both mental and physical, on World Health Day. “I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself,” she wrote on April 7 via Instagram. “Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.”

The duchess added, “Go to your routine health check. Take that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love.”

Ferguson’s recovery comes amid two other cancer diagnoses in the royal family. News broke in February that Kings Charles III was being treated for an unspecified type of cancer that was discovered after a planned prostate treatment. His daughter-in-law Princess Kate Middleton revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer in March.

Following Kate’s announcement about her health, Ferguson offered her best wishes via Instagram. “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness,” she wrote. “I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”