Sarah Ferguson is marking World Health Day with an important message amid her and Princess Kate Middleton’s respective cancer battles.

“I would like to remind anyone who may be reading this to check in with yourself,” Ferguson, 64, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 7. “Check in on your state of mind and check in on your body.”

She concluded, “Go to your routine health check. Take that walk. Read a book. Your body and mind are a priority. Make sure to show them love.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Duchess of York had been diagnosed with skin cancer several months after undergoing a mastectomy. (Ferguson was diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer in June 2023, revealing the following December that she “beat” it.)

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a rep for Ferguson told Us in a statement. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

It is an unprecedented time for the royal family as Ferguson, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, is one of three members of The Firm battling cancer. Kate, 42, and her father-in-law, King Charles III, have also been diagnosed with cancer. Neither the king, 75, nor Kate have disclosed what type of cancer they have but are both undergoing treatment.

“All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment,” Ferguson wrote via Instagram on March 25, several days after Kate confirmed her health battle. “I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome.”

She added at the time, “As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness. I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal.”

Ferguson and Charles later stepped out at the royals’ annual Easter Mattins service in Windsor, England, on March 31. Kate and her husband, Prince William, skipped the service amid her diagnosis. It has not been announced when the Princess of Wales will resume her public duties.