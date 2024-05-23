Sarah Ferguson Talks Her King Charles and Kate Middleton s Cancers

Sarah Ferguson remains in good spirits as she continues to battle cancer.

“This evening I am doing very well. I think that we’ve managed to get cancer in the right place rather than cancer ruling me. I’ve put cancer in the corner,” Ferguson, 64, told People on Thursday, May 23, at the annual amfAR Gala in France. “I think you always have to be aware. I think it’s great to get checked for breast cancer [and] melanoma. I think you just have to be very candid about it.”

She continued: “I think a lot of people get very frightened to talk about these things. I’m very happy with my mastectomy and my breasts and just to talk about it.”

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2023 that the Duchess of York had been diagnosed with an early form of breast cancer. Ferguson revealed via Instagram the following December that she “beat” the illness after undergoing a mastectomy. One month later, Ferguson announced that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer.

“Her dermatologist asked that several moles were removed and analyzed at the same time as the Duchess was undergoing reconstructive surgery following her mastectomy, and one of these has been identified as cancerous,” a rep for Ferguson told Us in a January statement. “Clearly, another diagnosis so soon after treatment for breast cancer has been distressing but the Duchess remains in good spirits.”

Ferguson’s eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice, revealed during an appearance on the U.K.’s This Morning earlier this month that her mom was “all in the clear.” (Ferguson shares daughters Beatrice, 35, and Princess Eugenie, 34, with ex-husband Prince Andrew.)

At the same time of Ferguson’s melanoma battle, her royal relatives King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton were also diagnosed with forms of cancer. Charles, 75, announced his battle in February with Kate, 42, following one month later. (Neither the king nor Kate has disclosed specifics about their diagnoses.).

Both Charles and the Princess of Wales — who is married to His Majesty’s son Prince William — are currently undergoing treatment, canceling their public-facing duties to do so. Charles ultimately resumed his duties on April 30 while Kate continues to recuperate privately. In her March announcement video, the princess revealed that she will resume public engagements after being medically cleared by doctors.

Ferguson, meanwhile, is offering her support.

“I think family unity is key… I think the key to life is that we all support each other,” she told People on Thursday. “And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think forgiveness of yourself, and forgiveness of others.”