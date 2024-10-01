Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are gearing up to welcome their second baby together.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news on Tuesday, October 1, revealing that the baby is set to be born in “early spring” 2025. King Charles III is “delighted with the news” along with Beatrice’s parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the palace added.

The couple also shared the pregnancy news via the royal family’s official Instagram account, sharing two photos. The first image showed Beatrice, 36, smiling at the camera while holding on to Edoardo, 40, who looked lovingly at his pregnant wife.

Beatrice and Edoardo got married in 2020 and are already parents to daughter Sienna, 3. Edoardo also shares 8-year-old son Wolfie with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

The second image shared on Tuesday was snapped from behind and showed Edoardo and Wolfie holding hands with Sienna, who walked between her dad and his son.

While Beatrice hasn’t spoken much about her motherhood journey, the royal family member’s friend Gabriela Peacock gushed over Sienna in an interview earlier this year.

“Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea,” Peacock, 44, told Hello! magazine, referring to Beatrice as a “fantastic” mother.

“She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality,” the celebrity nutritionist continued at the time. “Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her.”

Beatrice was initially thrust into her parenting role with Edoardo’s son Wolfie. According to Huang, 41, it’s been “easy” to coparent with the royal couple.

“Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK in March. “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

Huang and Edoardo welcomed Wolfie in 2016, two years before their 2018 split. Haung also told the publication that she does not understand exes who “hold their children as collateral.”

“That doesn’t make any sense,” Huang continued, noting that coparenting with Beatrice and Edoardo has created “a happy home and lifestyle” for Wolfie.