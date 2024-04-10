Princess Beatrice is a “fantastic” mom, her best friend Gabriela Peacock has revealed.

“Sienna is absolutely gorgeous and looks exactly like Bea,” the celebrity nutritionist told Hello! in a recent issue, referring to the 2-year-old daughter Beatrice, 35, shares with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

“She’s really cheeky and has a very good personality,” Peacock, 44, told the publication. “Bea has such a good heart and she’s such a kind person, so motherhood came very naturally to her.”

Aside from Sienna, the royal family member is also a stepmom to Mozzi’s son, Christopher Woolf, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Related: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Complete Relationship Timeline Princess Beatrice found her prince in businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after being introduced by a mutual friend. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that the couple were dating. After three years together, the duo secretly wed in July 2020. “Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. […]

Huang, 41, recently spoke candidly about coparenting her 8-year-old son with his father and Beatrice.

“Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK, using her son’s nickname. “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

Huang also explained that she’ll never understand parents who “hold their children as collateral” following a breakup. “That doesn’t make any sense,” she added, noting that she and Mozzi, 40, want to make “a happy home and lifestyle” for their son.

Mozzi and Huang welcomed their little one in 2016, two years before their 2018 split. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Mozzi had moved on with Beatrice. The couple dated for three years before tying the knot in a low-key ceremony in July 2020.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

While Beatrice keeps her relationship with Mozzi somewhat out of the public eye, the duo have appeared together at recent royal events as news of Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis was being kept under wraps. (Kate, 42, announced on March 22 that she is undergoing “preventative chemotherapy” after being diagnosed with cancer following a January abdominal surgery.)

Mozzi stepped out with Beatrice at the Cheltenham Festival on March 14 as her cousin Prince William and Kate were taking a break from their royal duties. King Charles III has also taken a step back at the moment as he undergoes treatment for cancer as well.

It’s been reported that Beatrice has impressed the monarchy so much in the wake of Kate’s health struggles that she’s on the shortlist of family members who might get promoted to “working royals.”

Royal historian Gareth Russell recently explained to Us Weekly exclusively that the monarchy would be “unsustainable” if other family members didn’t move into senior royal roles, naming Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor.