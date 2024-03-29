Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi‘s ex-fiancé Dara Huang has no qualms about coparenting her son, Christopher Woolf, with Princess Beatrice.

“Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, ‘The more, the merrier,’” Huang, 41, told Harper’s Bazaar UK in a recent interview, calling her son by his nickname. “I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy.”

Huang was previously engaged to Mozzi, 40, before their 2018 split. The exes welcomed Christopher (a.k.a. Wolfie) in 2016.

During her recent interview, Huang went on to say that she doesn’t understand exes who “hold their children as collateral,” adding, “that doesn’t make any sense.” Huang explained that she’s focused on making “a happy home and lifestyle” for her son.

Related: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s Complete Relationship Timeline Princess Beatrice found her prince in businessman Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after being introduced by a mutual friend. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that the couple were dating. After three years together, the duo secretly wed in July 2020. “Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love. […]

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Beatrice, 35, and Mozzi were officially dating. After three years together, they married during a low-key ceremony that took place in July 2020.

Mozzi celebrated the couple’s one-year anniversary with a July 2021 Instagram post, praising his wife.

“I can’t believe it has been 1 year. Every second of every day since has been so full of joy, happiness, laughter and love,” he wrote at the time. “You are the kindest, loveliest and most beautiful person in the world. Thank you my darling for every second.”

In September 2021, Beatrice gave birth to her and Mozzi’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth.

She and Mozzi brought Wolfie along to the British royal family Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June 2022 — marking his first official outing with the royals. Photos from the event showed Wolfie sitting in between his father and Beatrice.

Beatrice also offered a rare comment about her stepson during a speech while giving out the Oscar’s Book Prize in May 2023.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

“The importance of community cannot be forgotten,” she said during the event. “We need to remember and do everything that we can to make sure that in the world of screens and AI and everything that we have it is moments of community, of coming together, of researching that time between parents and children and the next generation.”

Beatrice continued: “The joy that I get when that very special package of books arrives. My stepson and I, who’s now 7, we eagerly open the envelope and have a change to look through these pages. Growing up in a world surrounded by books, we can take for granted that not everyone is so lucky.”