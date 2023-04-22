There’s nothing like a bond between cousins! Princess Eugenie celebrated Earth Day with her son August and her niece, Sienna.

“Today is all about celebrating our planet and people doing amazing things that help protect it,” the pregnant princess, 33, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, April 22. “August and his cousin Sienna love going to the London Zoo. It’s part of the Zoological Society of London @zsllondonzoo a global wildlife conservation charity that helps to restore habitats and protect wildlife. Every time you visit you are supporting their work.”

Eugenie — who shares her 2-year-old son with husband Jack Brooksbank — uploaded a snap of August and sister Princess Beatrice’s daughter, 19 months, checking out the penguin exhibit at the London zoo. August sported a pair of black pants and a beige jacket, while Sienna, who is Beatrice’s first child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, looked adorable in a fleece jacket and light-wash jeans.

Beatrice, 34, and the Hauserwith director are the two daughters of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. The two York sisters have long had a tight bond through the years, which grew even more now that they have both become mothers.

Eugenie became a parent nearly one year before her older sibling. The Anti-Slavery Collective founder and Brooksbank, 36, announced in September 2020 that they were expecting their first child. Son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank arrived the following February. The married couple, who wed in October 2018, announced in January that they are expecting baby No. 2.

Beatrice, for her part, gave birth to daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021. The Goldsmiths College grad is also a stepmother to her husband’s 6-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, whom he coparents with former partner Dara Huang.

“To my dearest Beabea and Edo, Congratulations on your new angel. I can’t wait to meet her and I’m so proud of you,” Eugenie gushed via Instagram in September 2021 after Sienna’s arrival. “We’re going to have so much fun watching our children grow up. Love, Euge.”

She continued: “To my new niece, I love you already and think you’re just awesome from the photos. We’re going to have so much fun together.”

August, Sienna, Christopher and Eugenie’s forthcoming arrival also have several top-notch grandparents in their corner.

“Suddenly my little girlies have their own little ones … such a feeling to get used to,” Ferguson, 63, wrote in a Good Housekeeping essay, which was published in September 2021. “But if I do cry or tear up as you drive away, it is only because I am so proud of you. It has been just us for 33 years, but now you are creating your own families, and I couldn’t be happier for you both and my magnificent sons-in-law, Jack and Edo.”

The Duchess of York added: “You are resilient, calm and oh so kind, and your compassion and understanding of life give me more satisfaction than I can say and make me so deeply proud. I marvel at your cleverness in how you manage your lives. Nothing gives me more pleasure than watching you be incredible mothers.”