Looking forward. Duchess Kate has her sights set on more family time in 2020, a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The 37-year-old duchess is “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together,” the source says.

The insider notes that Kate and Prince William’s three kids — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 20 months — “adore” Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s 7-month-old son, Archie, but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”

Earlier this month marked the first time that Harry and Meghan didn’t spend Christmas with William, Kate and the rest of the family at Queen Elizabeth II’s 20,000-acre estate, Sandringham, in Norfolk, England. Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to spend the holiday season with their son in Vancouver Island, Canada.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed in a statement to Us Weekly on December 28. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both. The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family.”

The statement added: “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”

The couple’s Christmas plans came two months after Harry confirmed he and William aren’t as close as they used to be.

“Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it’s under, inevitably stuff happens,” Harry explained during Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”

A source told Us at the time that the rift was “one of the main reasons behind their decision.”

“As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special,” the insider said. “The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”

