Cariuma Just Dropped an Earth Day Edition Sneaker With 16,000 5-Star Reviews

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to choosing a new pair of sneakers, we like to keep a few considerations in mind. First things first, comfort is key. Our top priority is a supportive shoe that we can wear for hours on end. Then, of course, we evaluate style. We prefer rocking kicks that stand out in a crowd, either with a pop of color or a different design. And finally, we try to select sneakers that will make a positive impact on the environment. What better way to reduce our carbon footprint than by choosing eco-friendly footwear? Deforestation rates are continuing to rise. According to National Geographic, destruction in the Amazon rainforest increased by 21% in 2020 alone!

In honor of Earth Day, sustainable shoe brand Cariuma has released a limited-edition version of their signature sneaker. This 100% vegan shoe has already garnered 16,000 five-star reviews, so you know it passes the test. Produced by demand, this ultra low-waste sneaker ensures that resources aren’t misused. And for every pair purchased, Cariuma will plant 10 trees! Going green and giving back? Sign Us up! These special sneakers are only available until April 30, so shop now before it’s too late!

Get the Earth Day Canvas Sneaker for just $89 at Cariuma!

The Earth Day Canvas Sneaker is a new take on a classic shoe. Consciously made, these comfy kicks come in both brown and green — perfect for Earth Day! And each shoe is embossed with the message: “STAND UP FOR MOTHER EARTH.” Say it louder for the people in the back! Because each shoe is made-to-order, the manufacturing process is super sustainable. Cariuma is committed to constant evolution through eco-friendly practices that make a low impact on the planet. Such an inspiration!

An updated version of the OCA canvas sneaker, this low-waste design features a blend of organic cotton and recycled canvas (think: more sustainable Converses). These shoes also include no-fray lace tips, bio-based eyelets and brand-new “bloom rubber” made with algae. Handcrafted at ethical factories, each sneaker supports Cariuma’s mission to “restore the biodiversity and carbon-capturing potential of this critical ecosystem.”

Get the Earth Day Canvas Sneaker for just $89 at Cariuma!

Since this sneaker already exists in other colors, we wanted to share some of the glowing reviews with you. “Most comfortable sneaker I’ve ever worn,” one shopper declared. “Literally like I imagine walking on a cloud would feel and they go with everything.” Another customer gushed, “These shoes are classic, cute, and comfortable. I love their timeless look! The cork and memory foam insole is fantastic.” And yet another reviewer raved, “They are the comfiest shoes I’ve EVER had, walked in them all day the first day I wore them & my feet felt amazing. The fact they they are sustainable & such a eco-conscious brand makes me love them even more!”

You won’t have to sacrifice style for comfort with these sustainable shoes. Have it all with the Earth Day Canvas Sneaker, available for a limited time at Cariuma!

See it! Get the Earth Day Canvas Sneaker for just $89 at Cariuma!

Not your style? Explore more OCA styles here and shop all other sneakers from Cariuma here!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!