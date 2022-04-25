Finally! Neutral Heels That Are Comfy Enough to Wear for Hours on End — Only $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

True story: My cousin is getting married in two weeks, and I still don’t know what I’m wearing. Help! Since I haven’t said yes to my own dress yet, I’ve been searching for shoes that will work with any of the options.

In terms of my fashion priorities, comfort always comes first. I wish I could be a Carrie Bradshaw sporting high heels like it’s second nature, but unfortunately, I was not born with that gift. No matter how many times I attempt to gracefully strut in stilettos, I always look like I’m wearing heels for the very first time. I’m gravitationally challenged, always leaning forward as if an invisible bully is pushing me from behind. Needless to say, I prefer lower heels for special occasions. And since this wedding is outdoors, I also need to find footwear that won’t get stuck in the grass.

While browsing Amazon for block heels, I stumbled upon the cutest shoes that truly check all my boxes. Affordable? Absolutely. These sandals are only $35! Comfortable? Check. The one-inch heel gives me lift and support at the same time. Versatile? Very. Available in taupe and black, these heels go with everything, so I’ll be good to go for the wedding. I have a feeling you may need these shoes too — read on for the full scoop!

Get the Cushionaire Women’s Nila One Band Low Block Heel Sandal for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Cushionaire Women’s Nila One Band Low Block Heel Sandal is a spring and summer staple in almost any situation — aside from working out. Want to party without worrying about excruciating pain? Problem solved. How about running errands, strolling around town or even just hanging out at home? Kick it in style with these block heels!

Not only do these shoes come in black and neutral, but they’re also available in red and leopard print if you want to spice up your OOTD. The suede fabric is classic, and the padded insole is comfy.

Get the Cushionaire Women’s Nila One Band Low Block Heel Sandal for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

One review immediately convinced me to buy these block heels for my upcoming wedding: “These are comfortable and cute. I wore them to a wedding and I didn’t even take off my shoes go dance.” Sold! Another shopper said, “I have been looking for a sandal that can be a little more dressy with dresses. This sandal is perfect! Comfortable. Love the low heel.”

Can’t wait to dance the night away in these comfortable low heels!

See it! Get the Cushionaire Women’s Nila One Band Low Block Heel Sandal for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Cushionaire here and explore more shoes here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!