Princess Kate Middleton’s first public remarks as she recovers from surgery received love from other royal family members.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” Kate, 41, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 10, sharing a newly released photo with her three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi dropped a heart emoji via Instagram comment.

Mapelli Mozzi, 40, joined the royal family in 2020 after he married Princess Beatrice, who is one of the cousins of Kate’s husband, Prince William. (Beatrice and William’s respective fathers, Prince Andrew and King Charles III, are brothers as the two eldest sons of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.)

William, 41, is particularly close with all of his cousins, including Beatrice, 35.

“It’s just what you do to try and set up get-togethers and we are going to something that is the same,” Mike Tindall, who is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Tindall, revealed of the group during an August 2019 appearance on Good Morning Britain. “If you are going to go, ‘Are you going to take the kids?’ Quite a lot of people have family WhatsApp groups. I don’t think it’s a new revelation.”

Elizabeth and Philip, who died in 2022 and 2021 respectively, shared four kids: Charles, 75, Anne, 73, Andrew, 63, and Prince Edward, each of whom are parents to multiple children.

Kate, for her part, joined the royal family in 2011 when she married William. They were named the Prince and Princess of Wales in September 2022 after Charles ascended the throne as the new monarch.

Kate, however, took a hiatus from her ongoing public duties at the start of the year after it was confirmed that she underwent a “planned abdominal” surgery.

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery,” Kensington Palace said in a statement released in January. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate has since been recuperating at home but has not publicly disclosed further updates about her condition.

“All the family has put the wagons down and [are looking] after the family first before anything else,” Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith said on the U.K.’s Celebrity Big Brother earlier this month, nothing she is getting the “best care in the world” throughout her recovery. “They said, ‘She’s going to take some time to recoup and we’ll see you at Easter.’”