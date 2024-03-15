Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi enjoyed a public afternoon date at the Cheltenham Festival as other royal relatives, such as King Charles III and Princess Kate Middleton, continue to take it easy amid health challenges and ongoing controversies.

Beatrice, 35, and Mapelli Mozzi, 40, were all smiles on the third day of the annual horse racing competition on Thursday, March 14. Beatrice looked chic in a tan coat and a coordinating headpiece. Mapelli Mozzi complemented his wife, opting for a tweed coat over his beige suit and a gray flat cap.

On Thursday, Cheltenham honored St. Patrick’s Day, which falls on Sunday, March 17, with special “St. Patrick’s Thursday” programming.

“Where Irish passion for the sport and the Cheltenham Festival raises the rafters and the craic is mighty,” a summary of the festivities reads via the festival website. “The Cheltenham Festival is a second home to the Irish and St Patrick’s Thursday reflects this both on and off the track. Featuring The Ryanair Chase and Paddy Power Stayer’s Hurdle, where endurance and stamina reign. It’s the tough versus the tough and provides the most thrilling battles.”

Beatrice, who is the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, was not the only royal to make an appearance at Cheltenham. Her aunt Princess Anne, as well as cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips and sister Princess Eugenie also turned up with big smiles at the racetrack. Both Zara, 42, and Eugenie, 33, were joined by their respective husbands, Mike Tindall and Jack Brooksbank. Queen Camilla, who is married to Charles, also stepped out for the Wednesday, March 13, race.

The royals’ attendance at Cheltenham comes amidst a challenging time for their family. Charles, 75, is currently undergoing treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer and has limited his public duties as a result. He does, however, continue to hold audiences and meetings at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Kate Middleton, meanwhile, has been privately recovering at home after undergoing an abdominal surgery in January. Kate, 42, had not been publicly seen for two months until grainy photos surfaced earlier this month of the princess riding in a car. She broke her silence on Sunday, March 10, sharing a message of gratitude via social media alongside a new pic with her kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The portrait — which had been taken by Kate’s husband, Prince William, earlier in 2024 — sparked Photoshop concerns as it appeared that someone had doctored the original image. Kate later admitted to playing around with editing software, calling herself an “amateur” photographer.

With both Charles and Kate out of commission as senior working royals for the time being, that leaves Camilla, 76, William, 41, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie to carry out public outings and appearances. (Both Camilla and William took brief hiatuses from their duties last month but have since returned to business as usual.) Beatrice can also take on certain roles for Charles as she is one of his Counsellors of State, which allows the monarch to delegate certain tasks in his absence.