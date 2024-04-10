Prince William returned to social media with his first public statement since his wife, Princess Kate Middleton, announced her cancer diagnosis.
“Thank you for so many unforgettable performances with @Lionesses, @RachelDaly3,” he wrote via the official Prince and Princes of Wales X account on Wednesday, April 10, signing the message with a “W” for William. “Plenty more goals for Villa now!”
William’s message was in regard to news that Rachel Daly, an athlete known for playing on the England women’s national soccer team, is retiring from the sport.
The Prince of Wales, however, has stayed mum when it comes to offering updates on Kate’s ongoing cancer battle.
Concerns about Kate’s health surfaced after she underwent abdominal surgery in January and disappeared from the public eye amid her recovery. On Friday, March 22, she confirmed that she is fighting cancer.
“At the time [of my surgery], it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” Kate, 42, explained in a video message shared via social media. “My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I’m now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Kate noted that the news came as a “huge shock,” and she and William, 41, “have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”
“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.”
While Kate was initially expected to return to her royal duties after Easter in late March, she shared that her treatment would keep her away from her role for a longer period of time.
“We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”
Following Kate’s announcement, Kensington Palace noted in a statement that she “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” while William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”
Us Weekly revealed that William and Kate learned of her diagnosis in late February. Since then, the couple — who share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have been “processing” the news. They also waited to tell their children about Kate’s health battle until they were out of school for Easter break so they could deal with the development privately.
One day after Kate’s announcement, she and William expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love they received.
“The prince and princess are both enormously touched by the kind messages from people here in the U.K., across the Commonwealth and around the world in response to Her Royal Highness’ message,” Kensington Palace told Us in a statement. “They are extremely moved by the public’s warmth and support and are grateful for the understanding of their request for privacy at this time.”