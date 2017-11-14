Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

She’s not here for the haters. Sarah Hyland took to Twitter on Tuesday, November 14, to defend herself once again – this time in response to a selfie.

The Modern Family actress, 26, shared a direct message from a follower with a negative response to a photo she posted on Monday, November 13, that showed her spooning with her Bachelorette alum beau and his dog Carl.

The message read: “You can go out with whoever you want. But there are limits. Do not you know that some private things, must stay private, and not be shared with the whole world. KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life.”

Hyland, who was clearly irked by the message, responded, “Not putting her on blast. She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might [not] have been inappropriate since we’re in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST SNUGGLE BUG! Couldn’t let that moment pass without getting a picture.”

She continued defending herself by adding that she uses her social platforms to share these moments in her life with her followers. “I do want my privacy. Especially in relationships. I’ve made the mistake in the past on being way too open and talking way too much about them. This time is different. It’s special. And I will share what I [deem] ‘appropriate’ on social media because I still want you all to be updated. Because you guys are the greatest fans in the world. I even hate saying fans…because you’re people. You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, [troubled] family situations that Modern Family helps you get through. People who share their stories with me and I love you all for that. So thank you for always [being] so wonderful.”

After the actress signed off with an “I LOVE YOU ALL!” tweet, she briefly followed up with another reaction. “ONE MORE THING! I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked… which you don’t even know if I am!” she said. “You can barely see any skin but it’s ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? (I mean I’d post that too if I looked like that.) My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservatives on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE.”

This isn’t the first time the Geek Charming star has taken to social media to defend herself. She slammed plastic surgery rumors via Twitter on November 1, tweeting, “I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing. Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have someone addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication.”

As previously reported, the actress revealed in May that her weight loss was due to being on bed rest, saying she hasn’t “had the greatest year.” In April 2012, Hyland received a life-saving kidney transplant from her father.

