Putting her foot down. Sarah Hyland slammed rumors that she’s had plastic surgery rumors.

“I have had the worst medical year of my life and to create an entire article surrounding the question of if I’ve had plastic surgery is the MOST insulting thing,” the Modern Family actress, 26, tweeted on Wednesday, November 1, in reference to a story claiming she has had work done. “Adding insult to injury. You have NO IDEA what I have been through. And I have someone addressed these rumors already. People like you are the reason why young girls feel the need to alter their face. MY face has been altered by LIFE SAVING medication.”

“Yo internet. ‘Sup,” Hyland captioned a meme of herself flipping off a camera on Thursday, November 2.

The Geek Charming star has been open about her health struggles in the past. Back in May, she revealed that her weight loss was due to being on bed rest, and she hasn’t “had the greatest year.” In April 2012, Hyland received a life-saving kidney transplant from her father.

The New York native’s rumored new beau, Bachelorette alum Wells Adams, came to her defense and offered to fight off haters. “Give me their names please,” he tweeted alongside a funny gif.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the Nashville-based DJ and the ABC star have been “seeing each other for months.” The rumored new couple posted their first photo together on Sunday, October 29, at pal Brandi Cyrus’ Halloween party.

“Stranger things have happened #happyhalloween,” Hyland captioned the pic of herself and the Bachelor in Paradise alum, dressed as Stranger Things’ Eleven and Dustin.

Adams teased the relationship during a recent episode of his podcast with Cyrus, 30, confirming that he has been “talking to” someone who lived in L.A. and has spent a great deal of time theree.

Fans speculated that the pair were an item after noticing their consistent social media flirting. In August, Adams tweeted, “Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I’m kidding the job is yours @sarahyland.”

