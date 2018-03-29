Carrie is voting for Miranda! Sarah Jessica Parker is standing behind her friend and former Sex and the City costar Cynthia Nixon, who announced she is running for governor of New York.

Parker, 53, shared an Instagram photo of Nixon, 51, on Thursday, March 29, to express her support for her friend. “A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY’er. A dear friend. Running for Governor of our great state,” the Divorce actress captioned the post. “My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote.”

She added: “To learn more, read about @cynthiaenixon or donate go to https://cynthiafornewyork.com/ Xx, SJ.”

After much speculation, Nixon announced that she was running for governor with a campaign video via Twitter on March 19. In the clip, she talks about her NYC upbringing, her love for the Big Apple and what she hopes to improve. “New York is my home. I’ve never lived anywhere else,” Nixon says. “New York is where I was raised and where I’m raising my kids. I’m a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent.”

The A Quiet Passion actress — who shares children Charles, 15, and Samantha, 17, with ex-husband Danny Mozes, and son Max, 7, with wife Christine Marinoni — hopes her children have a better future. “Our leaders are letting us down. We are now the most unequal state in the entire country with both incredible wealth and extreme poverty,” she says in the clip. “How did we let this happen? I love New York. I’ve never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again on health care, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway.”

She adds: “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

Parker isn’t the only SATC costar who has endorsed Nixon. Kristin Davis, who played Charlotte York, expressed her approval on March 19. “I am so proud of @CynthiaNixon,” the 53-year-old tweeted. “No one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair change and a good education. I know she would an excellent governor.”

Kim Cattrall showed her support via Twitter three days later: “I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices.” Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch on the show, chimed in on Instagram: “I can’t think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynathianixon. Please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.”

Nixon will be challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in this year’s Democratic primary.

