Just call her Buffy the Beyoncé Biter. Sarah Michelle Gellar jokingly confessed on Tuesday, March 27, that it was she — or rather, her TV alter ego — who sunk her teeth into Beyoncé’s face.

“All right, I admit it. It was me #TheBiter,” wrote Gellar on Instagram alongside a throwback of photo of herself wearing fangs from the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The 40-year-old actress played title character Buffy Summers on the WB hit from 1997 to 2003. These days, she’s slaying the baking world with her lifestyle and culinary brand Foodstirs.

Beyonce’s Bite: Everything We Know So Far

Meanwhile, the hunt for Beyoncé’s assailant continues. As previously reported, Tiffany Haddish recently teased in an interview that an unnamed actress bit the 20-time Grammy winner at a party in December.

“I said to Beyoncé,‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah,’” Haddish, 38, told GQ magazine in an interview published on Monday, March 26. “I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.”

Sanaa Lathan and Barely Famous alum Sara Foster were both at the soiree that evening, but deny any involvement in the bite heard around the world. Tweeted the 46-year-old Love & Basketball actress: “Ya’ll are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Both Tyler Perry and Chrissy Teigen told Us Weekly they know the guilty party’s identity, but their lips are sealed. As Teigen, 32, told Us Weekly on Tuesday: “We’ve all done things after a couple glasses of wine. If I had a dollar for everything inappropriate I’ve done to someone after a couple of drinks . . .”

