Not phased by the haters. Sarah Paulson has a booming Hollywood career, but it’s often her relationship with Holland Taylor — who is 32 years her senior — that’s at the forefront of conversation in interviews.

The 43-year-old Ocean’s 8 actress opened up about people’s criticism of her love life for Modern Luxury’s cover story, where she revealed that it doesn’t bother her.

“If someone wants to spend any time thinking I’m strange for loving the most spectacular person on the planet, then that’s their problem,” she said of her girlfriend of three years in the piece, which was published on Tuesday, May 22. “I’m doing just fine.”

This isn’t the first time the American Horror Story star has been vocal about defending her relationship in which she once called “unconventional.”

“I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with,” she told Town & Country earlier this year.

She continued: “My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business . . . Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What can I say? We love each other.”

Paulson also revealed that children aren’t likely in the couple’s future. “I don’t want to be torn. I don’t want to look at my child and say, ‘You’re the most extraordinary thing that ever happened to me, but also the death knell,’” she said at the time. “It was hard for my mother to be everywhere, to come to the school play and make a living, I’ve always known what I wanted out of professional life, and I didn’t want to turn around and go, ‘If I had only made the choice to just dedicate this time in my life to me.’ It’s selfish, but I think the word selfish gets a bad rap.”

Paulson and Taylor started dating in 2015 after they reconnected on Twitter. They first met almost a decade prior at a dinner party.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!