A couple that drinks together, stays together. Dancing With the Stars duo Sasha Farber and Emma Slater don’t only dance, but in an exclusive video for Us Weekly, they also make a his and hers cocktail for their upcoming nuptials. The bride-to-be makes a sidecar with a rosé twist, and the groom makes his version of a Paloma. Watch the video to see how the couple fare as bartenders and check out the full recipes!

Bride’s Cocktail: Piscine Sidecar (Rosé)

Ingredients

3oz. Rosé Piscine

1 Pomegranate

3/4 oz. Brandy

1/2 oz. Cointreau

Peach Bitters (for Taste)

Sugar for Rim

Fruit, for Garnish

Dip rim of serving glass in water and then into sugar. Combine rose Piscine, pomegranate, brandy, Cointreau and peach bitters. Pour into prepped glass and garnish with fruit.

Groom’s Cocktail: Casamigos Paloma

Ingredients

2 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh grapefruit juice

.5 oz. Fresh lime juice

.25 oz. Agave nectar

Grapefruit Soda (Suggested: San Pellegrino Grapefruit Soda)

Half-moon grapefruit slice, for garnish

Combine tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, and agave nectar into a cocktail shaker. Shake until well mixed. Pour into serving glass and top with a splash of grapefruit soda. Garnish with half-moon grapefruit slice.

