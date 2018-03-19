Roses are red, and wedding planning is overdue! Dancing With the Stars duo Sasha Farber and Emma Slater’s upcoming nuptials are just around the corner, and they are taking Us Weekly along for the ride as they plan the last-minute details for their wedding. Watch the exclusive video above – the second in our “Wed With Us” series – to see where the couple lands on their wedding florals.

The professional dancers stopped at Petals LA which Slater refers to as “the crème de la crème of florists.”

“Our venue is a lot of black and white,” Slater explained to creative director Saco Sarkissian. “My bridesmaids are in a [blush]. We think the flowers could be white.”

“Sometimes when you do very clean, they can get really monotonous and not as exciting,” he advised the dancing duo.

The couple worked with Sarkissian to come up with a combination of flowers that was perfect for them: tulips, baby roses, hydrangeas, ranunculus and greenery.

Slater explained her wedding vision: “I don’t think we’re really contemporary people, I guess we’re more traditional and vintage and enchanted garden type feel.”

Though traditional, Slater also wants to add a bit of fun to her own bouquet. “Do you think it’s weird if I have a bouquet that’s a little more rock and roll?” she asked. The soon-to-be bride will incorporate ombre and dark colors into her own bouquet.

In terms of table design, the couple decided on gold, green and white accessories. They will be incorporating gold chargers, gold vases and one of their favorite finds at the floral shop: candles that will float in water in tall glass holders.

“Water gives to life, movement,” Slater told Us. “It’s got movement. In the dance world, that’s what we look for is that movement.”

For even more on the couple’s upcoming nuptials, stay tuned here at UsMagazine.com.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!