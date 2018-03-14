It’s going to be a piece of cake! Or is it? Dancing With the Stars couple Sasha Farber and Emma Slater are almost ready for their upcoming nuptials but before they walk down the aisle as a married couple, they have some very serious decisions to make ­­­– the dress, the flowers, and most importantly ­– the cake! They gave Us Weekly an exclusive sneak peek into their wedding planning journey, and the first stop is Delicious Arts in Los Angeles. Watch the first video in our “Wed With Us” series above to see if the duo could come to a mutual decision about their wedding dessert.

First up, we had to let them eat cake! The professional dance duo tasted countless flavors of cake to make sure they were going to pick the most delicious. “This is fun, this is the best part,” Slater, 29, told Us. From coconut vanilla bean to carrot, cream cheese icing and walnuts, the engaged couple tried it all. “I’m not supposed to be eating this, I have a dress fitting!” Slater said as she tried a bite. “We want all of them!” Farber, 33, told cake designer and pastry chef Donna Liu.

The final decision? A little bit of everything. “We have five flavors. 25 inches, it’s gonna be big!” Slater said. “I picked the chocolate, my parents picked the vanilla,” Farber told Us. Slater got to pick one more flavor than her soon-to-be hubby. “I picked the carrot and my parents picked the almond coffee cake. And one wild card, I picked the banana, because I love bananas.”

As for the look of the cake, the couple were in agreement on the design. “We wanted our wedding cake to be lots of personality and lots of color. There are some parts of the wedding that are more formal and structured and traditional,” Slater explained. “But this is that fun side of the wedding, we wanted it to be playful.”

“We love lots of colored flowers. We had this idea that there would be a lot of sugar flowers at the bottom that would come up in all different, multi-colors, lots of rich colors,” she continued. “I’m not keen on pastel colors, but I love rich, strong jewel tones.”

Farber chimed in: “And, me and Emma sitting on the edge of the cake. We’re hugging and she has her hand out and she’s dropping the petals.”

Not only will the cake be tasty and beautiful, but the dancing duo want for the cake to be a total show-stopper.

“When everyone walks in to this beautiful ballroom, and the first thing they’re gonna see is this amazing cake, we want them all to be gobsmacked,” Farber told Us.

“I would like our cake to be Googled, I would like our cake to have multiple likes on Instagram!” Slater admitted. “The cake has got to be that standalone piece at our wedding. I want our cake to be talked about. And it will be if it looks like the sketch that Donna did today, it definitely will be.”

To see what the final cake looks like, stay here at UsMagazine.com for all of the exclusive wedding details.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!