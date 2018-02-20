‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Colin Quinn Recovering From Heart Attack

Saturday Night Live alum Colin Quinn is recovering from a heart attack that he suffered on Valentine’s Day. The actor revealed the news via Twitter on Monday, February 19.

“My heart broke on Valentines Day. Literally. I am currently doing well although if I dropped dead you would see a funeral like al Capone!” the 58-year-old wrote.

He added: “I guess this heart attack has really made me reflect. You know, we aren’t guaranteed tomorrow, or u really think about it.”

Quinn was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. Shortly after speaking out about his condition, he thanked fans for their support.

“Thanks for all the kind words and support. Starting a list of those who didn’t ‘check in’ yet. Guarantee they’ll regret the day they didn’t wish me well on the road to recovery,” he joked. “A heart attack is a serious thing. When it happens to a celeb let’s double the importance. I understand some people wish me dead, it’s human. I feel that way about plenty of people myself. But there’s ways of doing things. ‘Keep up appearances’ as they say.”

Quinn previously played Amy Schumer’s dad in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck. He suffered the health setback one day after the actress tied the knot to chef Chris Fischer in Malibu.

