Ready to move past it? Scooter Braun checked in with fans on social media amid his feud with Taylor Swift over the purchase of her masters.

“Scooter just ignore the trolls,” an Instagram user wrote in the comments section of one of his posts on Thursday, July 4. “Just a daily reminder u are loved!”

Braun, 38, clearly appreciated the sentiment, replying: “I’m good. Thanks.”

The music manager approached his detractors with kindness. When one wrote, “F – – K Y O U,” he responded, “Bless you.”

Another user told Braun, “I hope you get the karma you deserve,” to which he shot back, “Me too. Thank you. Have a good one.”

The executive found himself in Swift’s crosshairs after he purchased her music back catalog, which came with the sale of Big Machine Records, her former label. The 29-year-old singer blasted Braun in a Sunday, June 30, Tumblr post, accusing him of “incessant, manipulative bullying.”

The Grammy winner lamented the sale in the lengthy open letter. “Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work,” she wrote. “Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

According to a source, Braun hopes to settle the feud behind closed doors. “Scooter is open to having a private conversation with Taylor to clear up everything that went down,” an insider told Us earlier this month. “He reposted some messages of support on his Instagram Stories, but he has no intention of releasing a formal statement and blowing up the situation even more than it already has been. This is between Scooter and Taylor, not the world.”

Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta disputed Swift’s claim that she did not receive an offer to buy her masters before he sold them to Braun. However, the “ME!” songstress’ lawyer Donald Passman told Us in a statement that “Borchetta never gave Taylor Swift an opportunity to purchase her masters, or the label, outright with a check in the way he is now apparently doing for others.”

